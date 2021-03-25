Nations set to celebrate 51st Independence and National Day

The nation is set to celebrate the 51st Independence and National Day Friday coinciding with the grand celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of independence.

The grand celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, which marked the physical attendance of five heads of states and governments and virtual attendance of other global leaders, started on 17 March at the National Parade Square here in the presence of Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The 10-day grand celebration will end tomorrow following the celebration of the country’s 51st Independence and National Day tomorrow with the attendance of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in person as the guest of honour.

Earlier, Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari and Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering joined the grand celebration in person since March 17.

Marking the 51st Independence and National Day, the government has taken elaborate programmes maintaining the health guidelines in view of the global pandemic coronavirus.

On the occasion, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages today extending heartfelt greetings and warm felicitations to the countrymen living both home and abroad.

The National Memorial at Savar will be the main venue of the celebration of the day where president Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will place wreaths early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

People from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies, will also lay wreaths at the national memorial in the morning of the day.

The day’s programmes will begin by heralding a 50-gun salute early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.