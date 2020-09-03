Navy chief decorated with admiral rank badge

Chief of Naval Staff vice-admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal was decorated with the rank badge of admiral at a function in the presence of prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday, reports UNB.

“Chief of Army Staff general Aziz Ahmed and Chief of Air Staff air chief marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat decorated the naval chief with the new rank badge of admiral,” said PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Principal staff officer of the armed forces division lieutenant general Md Mahfuzur Rahman and prime minister’s office secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian were present on the occasion.

Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal took over as the Chief of Naval Staff on 25 July last.

