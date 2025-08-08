Many GPO FD account holders can’t withdraw principal, profit for 5 months

A person deposited Tk 200,000 in a fixed deposit (FD) scheme in July 2022. On 24 July this year, he submitted his passbook to the Dhaka GPO Savings Bank withdrawal counter to claim the principal and three years’ profit. However, he was turned away.

Officials told him that the system was showing his profit as Tk 12,060 less than the actual amount.

This is not an isolated case. Many customers with FD accounts at the Post Office Savings Bank are facing similar discrepancies, preventing them from accessing their full funds.

The issue has also been reported at several sub-post offices under Dhaka GPO’s jurisdiction.