3 mobile operators raise concern over ownership cap, send letter to CA

BTRC is a body under the Post and Telecommunications Division, which is under the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. On 3 July, Telenor Asia’s head Osmund Revhaug (parent company of Grameenphone), Axiata Group CEO Vivek Sood (parent company of Robi), and VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu (parent company of Banglalink) wrote the letter to the Chief Adviser.

After the formation of the interim government in August last year, steps were taken to reform the telecommunications sector. As part of this, an initiative was taken to reform the 2010 International Long-Distance Telecommunications Services (ILDTS) policy.

For this purpose, the first draft of the “Telecommunications Network and Licensing Reform Policy 2025” was published last April. On 30 June, the Post and Telecommunications Division prepared a revised version of this draft.

The revised draft states that foreign ownership of mobile operators can be up to 80 per cent, and local ownership must be at least 20 per cent. The parent companies of the country’s three private mobile operators expressed concern over this issue in the letter.