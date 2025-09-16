Poor education facilities in Khagrachhari

Conversations with a local researcher, five headteachers, four teachers, two former teachers, and five parents reveal that the poor performance is largely due to teacher shortages and the lack of qualified instructors.

Because the region is remote and difficult to access, many students are unable to attend classes regularly. Poverty also prevents many parents from paying attention to their children’s studies. Teachers themselves are often negligent and lacking in dedication. Schools suffer from inadequate facilities—such as textbooks, libraries, laboratories, electricity, technology, and safe hostels—which further hampers learning. Additionally, there is insufficient administrative oversight of schools in the hill tracts.

District Education Officer Rafiqul Islam, however, said initiatives have been taken to address the teacher shortage. He claimed that given Khagrachhari’s remote, hilly context, the district’s pass rate is not particularly poor. “Still, we are working to improve the results further,” he added.