Army, BAF helicopters to conduct trial landing, takeoff near Evercare Hospital
The Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) will conduct trial landing and takeoff of helicopters on two open fields near Evercare Hospital in the capital on Thursday.
The flight landing and takeoff will take place following the security protocol of the Special Security Force (SSF), according to the Chief Adviser’s press wing.
Authorities have requested all to avoid spreading any rumour or confusion regarding the operation.
Special Security Force (SSF) protection has been deployed for former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, after she was declared a ‘very very important person’ (VVIP).
Khaleda Zia was admitted to the hospital on the night of 23 November on the advice of the medical board after being diagnosed with infections in her heart and lungs.