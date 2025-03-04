School admission: Govt revises quota for families of uprising victims
The government has revised its decision regarding reserved seats in government secondary school admissions for family members of those injured or martyred in the July uprising 2024.
As per the new decision, one seat in each class will be reserved for the victims’ family members in the lottery-based admission system, and it will be applicable only for the 2025 academic year.
The education ministry issued the revised order on Monday, cancelling the 20 February order that outlined a 5 per cent quota for the uprising victims’ families, in addition to those of freedom fighters.
The new order specified that applicants seeking admission under the reserved seat must submit a certified copy of the evidence or gazette with their application. The original document must be presented at the time of admission.