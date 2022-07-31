Month of mourning begins Monday

The nation observes with heavy heart the month of August as the month of morning to recall the barbaric killing on 15 August.
The 15 August carnage martyrs included Bangabandhu’s wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, Bangabandhu’s brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, Moni’s pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and Bangabandhu’s military secretary Colonel Jamil.
Bangabandhu’s two daughters - incumbent prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana - escaped the planned assassination as they were visiting Germany at that time.
With the killing of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, a pall of gloom descended and a sense of deep sadness spread among the people in the country and across the globe.
The world protested and condemned the killing, saying it is an irreparable loss to millions of people of Bangladesh.
The month of August is also blackmarked with another conspiracy of assassination. The nation cannot ever forget the heinous attempt of killing Sheikh Hasina through grenade attacks in 2004.
The vested quarter, who assassinated Bangabandhu in 1975, also tried to destroy Awami League (AL) by killing its president Sheikh Hasina with grenades on an anti-terrorism rally at Bangabandhu Avenue here on 21 August in 2004.
Sheikh Hasina narrowly escaped the attack suffering splinter injuries when 24 of her party men, including Awami League’s women affairs secretary Ivy Rahman, were killed and 500 others injured.
Like in the previous years, different political and socio-cultural organisations, including ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies have chalked out month-long programmes to observe the month of mourning.