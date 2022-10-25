Nepal to provide 40-50mw electricity to Bangladesh: envoy

Nepalese ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari has said Nepal will provide 40-50mw electricity to Bangladesh at this moment and the volume would increase further after completion of a mega project in their power sector.

The envoy said this as he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban, Tuesday morning. Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

“After completion of that project Nepal will be able to provide more electricity to Bangladesh,” Karim quoted the Nepalese ambassador as saying.