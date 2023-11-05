Prime minister leaves for Saudi Arabia

PM off to Saudi Arabia to join Int'l Conference on Women in Islam

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) this morning to attend the International Conference on Women in Islam to be held in Jeddah.

The Kingdom in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is hosting the conference on 6-8 November.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) around 09.10am, prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Several cabinet ministers, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see the prime minister off.

She will arrive at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina around 1:20pm local time.

The prime minister will perform Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offer Fateha there after Asar prayers.