Govt cancels Eid, Independence Day illuminations to conserve fuel: Home minister

The minister was speaking with journalists after holding two separate meetings at the ministry aimed at ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey for people during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, and maintaining a peaceful and secure environment for the celebration of Independence and National Day.

According to officials, the decision is part of a broader effort to reduce energy consumption as the government responds to ongoing global challenges affecting fuel supply and prices.

During the meetings, the home minister also discussed measures with relevant authorities to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and facilitate safe travel for millions of people expected to return to their hometowns for the Eid festivities.