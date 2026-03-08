Govt cancels Eid, Independence Day illuminations to conserve fuel: Home minister
Citing the need to conserve fuel amid the existing global situation, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday said no lighting or illuminations will be arranged across the country marking the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and Independence Day this year.
“We have taken a very important decision to stop lighting across the country to save fuel against the global context,” he said.
The minister was speaking with journalists after holding two separate meetings at the ministry aimed at ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey for people during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, and maintaining a peaceful and secure environment for the celebration of Independence and National Day.
According to officials, the decision is part of a broader effort to reduce energy consumption as the government responds to ongoing global challenges affecting fuel supply and prices.
During the meetings, the home minister also discussed measures with relevant authorities to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and facilitate safe travel for millions of people expected to return to their hometowns for the Eid festivities.
Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to remain alert and strengthen security arrangements across highways, transport hubs, and major public areas during the holiday period as well as during the Independence Day celebrations.
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been put on alert across the borders to check fuel smuggling.