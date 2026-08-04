Major reshuffle set for top administrative posts

Preparations are underway for another high-level reshuffle in Bangladesh’s public administration.

The contractual appointments of several top officials, including the Cabinet Secretary and the Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, are set to expire this month.

Following the completion of his regular service tenure, the post of Secretary to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works fell vacant on 30 July. The position of Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief also remains vacant due to a recent transfer.

Furthermore, the post of Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office has remained unfilled since the new government assumed power. The Secretary to the Finance Division, Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, is also scheduled to retire in October.

As the recruitment process for these positions gets underway, a few more critical posts may also become vacant. Consequently, preparations have begun to appoint new officers and redistribute responsibilities at the apex of the administration.

In line with this, several transfers and postings are likely to occur at the Secretary and Additional Secretary levels, according to multiple sources within the Ministry of Public Administration.