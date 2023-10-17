UN reiterates call for free, fair polls in Bangladesh

The United Nations (UN) has reiterated its call to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh and ensure an environment where people can speak out without any fear of consequences.
“Our position has not changed, that we want to see a free and fair election in Bangladesh, and a climate where people can speak out without fear of retribution from whichever side they speak out,” said UN secretary general’s spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.
He made the statement in response to a journalist's query at a press briefing at the UN on Monday.
In his query, the journalist noted that both the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) expressed dissatisfaction with the electoral environment in Bangladesh. The EU, in fact, had already declared its decision not to observe the election, while the US pre-election assessment team had urged for dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition.
He also clarified the UN's role in election observation, saying "the UN is not in the business of observing elections unless it receives a mandate"
He further highlighted that the current government in Bangladesh is attacking the opposition by all means. He sought the UN's updated position on Bangladesh against the backdrop.
In response, the spokesman revealed that the UN's position on Bangladesh is still unchanged.
Recently, the US pre-election assessment team recently recommended a substantive dialogue between the government and the opposition to ensure a free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the EU announced its decision not to send a full-fledged observatory team during the national election in Bangladesh.
Two assessment teams of the EU and the US have visited Bangladesh in separate times and held discussions with stakeholders here, including the prime minister, opposition leaders, election commissioners, and civil society members.