Flood situation improves in Bandarban 

The flood situation in Bandarban has further improved, with officials stating that all major rivers in the district, including Sangu and Matamuhuri, are flowing below the danger level as of Friday.
People have begun leaving shelters to return to their homes. Power supply in the city was partially restored on Thursday afternoon, and it is expected to return to normal in other areas by Friday, according to the power division.
Meanwhile, road connectivity between Bandarban district and the rest of the country has been reestablished as the flood situation has ameliorated.
However, road connections between Roanchhari, Ruma, and Thanchi upazilas of the district have not been restored yet due to road damage caused by heavy rains.
Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin mentioned that 168 metric tonnes of food grains have been allocated for flood victims. Additionally, 50,000 litres of bottled water have been distributed thus far.
As of now, eight people have lost their lives, and two individuals remain missing due to floods and landslides, he added.