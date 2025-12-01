Month of Victory begins

December, the month of Victory when Bangladesh was born as an independent country in 1971 after the surrender of Pakistani occupation forces following a nine-month war, began on Monday.

Different sociocultural, political, and professional bodies and institutions will celebrate the month through different programmes.

On 14 December, the nation will observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day to commemorate those intellectuals who were killed systematically by the Pakistan occupation forces and their local collaborators at the fag-end of the country's Liberation War in 1971.