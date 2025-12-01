Month of Victory begins
December, the month of Victory when Bangladesh was born as an independent country in 1971 after the surrender of Pakistani occupation forces following a nine-month war, began on Monday.
Different sociocultural, political, and professional bodies and institutions will celebrate the month through different programmes.
On 14 December, the nation will observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day to commemorate those intellectuals who were killed systematically by the Pakistan occupation forces and their local collaborators at the fag-end of the country's Liberation War in 1971.
On this day in 1971, the country's renowned academicians, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers, and other eminent personalities were dragged out of their homes, blindfolded taken to unknown places, and then brutally tortured and slaughtered.
Their bodies were later dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur, and some other killing fields in the capital.
On 16 December, the nation will celebrate Victory Day marking the birth of the country at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of martyrs and the honour of mothers and sisters with a series of programmes.
Various programmes will be held to pay deep homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War in 1971.