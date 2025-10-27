Jobs of 100,000 Bangladeshis in Japan: A delegation apprises CA of the progress
A delegation from Japan’s National Business Support Combined Cooperatives (NBCC) met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to inform about the progress on the recruitment of 100,000 skilled Bangladeshis in Japan.
The 23-member delegation met the Chief Adviser on Sunday afternoon at the State Guest House Jamuna here, said a press release of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Monday afternoon.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment adviser Professor Dr Asif Nazrul and Chief Coordinator on SDG Affairs to the Chief Adviser Lamia Morshed were also present at the meeting.
The NBCC is a Japanese business federation comprising more than 65 companies, which recently signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) with Bangladesh to facilitate the recruitment of skilled Bangladeshi workers.
The MoI aims to establish a framework for training, certification, and employment in Japan through which more than 100,000 Bangladeshis are expected to be employed under the programmes like the Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) over the next five years.
During the meeting, the delegation members revealed that process is underway to recruit 2,000 skilled workers next year in the first phase under the MoI. Gradually, 6,000 will be recruited in 2027 and 18,000 in 2028, they said.
The delegation members said that the highest demand of workers lies in the construction, service, aviation, garments and agriculture sectors while the demand for skilled workers will increase in the coming days in the driver, automobile and recycling sectors.
To prepare the skilled workforce, two training centres have been established in Khulna and at Kapasia in Gazipur, where potential workers are receiving training. NBCC representatives have already visited both the centres.
During the meeting, the Chief Adviser inquired whether there were any shortcomings in the training process.
In response, NBCC Chairman and head of the delegation Mikio Kesagayama said, “I visited the two training centres last March. This time, I am amazed to see the progress made in just seven months. We are very satisfied with the training and hopeful to begin recruiting 2,000 skilled workers next year.”
However, he noted that improving the language skills of trainers could further enhance the programme.
Noting that “acquiring language proficiency is the biggest challenge,” the Chief Adviser suggested introducing virtual classes, where instructors from Japan will conduct classes. In addition, the possibility of bringing trainers from Japan to conduct in-person training sessions in Bangladesh also can be considered”.
Highlighting the skills and hard work of Bangladeshi women, Professor Yunus said, “Bangladeshi women are unique in the care giving sector. They are very caring. If Bangladeshi women receive language skills and other training, they could play an outstanding role in Japan's care giving sector.”
It may seem difficult at first, but once Bangladeshi women learn the skills, they could train others, he said, adding, once the process of recruitment begins, more will be encouraged to go to Japan with jobs.
The NBCC delegation members informed that Japan will need more than 400,000 skilled nurses in the coming years and that they will consider recruiting more nurses from Bangladesh.
At the meeting, Professor Asif Nazrul stated that the government is regularly monitoring progress in the recruitment process in Japan. The government will prepare a specific roadmap to guide this process, he said.
The adviser informed that a dedicated cell has been established under his ministry to resolve issues related to the recruitment of workers for Japan.