Jobs of 100,000 Bangladeshis in Japan: A delegation apprises CA of the progress

A delegation from Japan’s National Business Support Combined Cooperatives (NBCC) met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to inform about the progress on the recruitment of 100,000 skilled Bangladeshis in Japan.

The 23-member delegation met the Chief Adviser on Sunday afternoon at the State Guest House Jamuna here, said a press release of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Monday afternoon.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment adviser Professor Dr Asif Nazrul and Chief Coordinator on SDG Affairs to the Chief Adviser Lamia Morshed were also present at the meeting.

The NBCC is a Japanese business federation comprising more than 65 companies, which recently signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) with Bangladesh to facilitate the recruitment of skilled Bangladeshi workers.

The MoI aims to establish a framework for training, certification, and employment in Japan through which more than 100,000 Bangladeshis are expected to be employed under the programmes like the Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) over the next five years.