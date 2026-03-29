7,000 tons of diesel arriving from India

Uncertainty in shipping schedules due to the war in the Middle East has created pressure on fuel supply.

In this situation, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is placing increased emphasis on importing diesel through pipelines alongside sea routes.

A fresh consignment of 7,000 tons of diesel has now started arriving from India’s Numaligarh Refinery.

The fuel began arriving on Saturday evening and may take another one to two days to be fully delivered.

When contacted, BPC Chairman Md. Rezanur Rahman said, “Supply through the pipeline is continuing. With alternative sources remaining active, there is currently no risk of a fuel shortage.”