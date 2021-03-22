Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari arrives in Dhaka

Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari arrived in Bangladesh on Monday morning on a two-day official visit.

A VVIP aircraft of Nepal Airlines (A320), carrying the Nepalese president along with her entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:00am.

It is the first visit of a Nepalese president in Dhaka. The Himalayan state’s president is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of her Bangladeshi counterpart.

The Nepalese president became the third among the world leaders to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Maintaining the health guidelines due to pandemic COVID-19 outbreak, president Hamid received his Nepalese counterpart with a bouquet at the airport at 10.17am.

The visiting delegation members also maintained health rules, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, on the occasion.

The Nepalese president was given an honour guard with 21-gun salute by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force at the HISA.