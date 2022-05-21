Never afraid of writing against corruption: Rozina Islam

At the beginning of the event, a minute of silence was observed in condolence of journalist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury’s death.
At the time, Rozina Islam said, “Journalists at home and abroad protested, when I was arrested last year after being harassed physically and mentally for five hours at the secretariat during official duty. UK Bangla and London Bangla, both of these press clubs formed human chains demanding my release.”
“Due to such help from journalists from home and abroad, I am sitting in front of you today. I will always remember the contribution of all to my life,” she added.
Highlighting her experience of investigative journalism Rozina Islam said at the discussion, “I am never afraid writing against corruption as death is imminent one day or another. So, there is nothing to regret even if I die while doing journalism for human welfare. I have been doing journalism since I was 20-years-old. In my long career as a journalist, I have never compromised with injustice.”
On 17 may last year, Rozina Islam was harassed physically and mentally, confining her at the secretariat while being on official duty. She was handed over to Shahbag police station at around 8.00pm on the same day.
A case was filed against her with the police station at around 11.45pm and she was shown arrested under that case. She was finally released on bail after a week of that incident on 23 May last year. She has been appearing before the court since then.
The discussion was presided over by Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, president of London Bangla Press Club and editor of a weekly.
He said, “No matter how much obstacles are there in investigative journalism, we have to take that challenge. Fair journalism will be affected if we get scared at someone’s threats.”
Taysir Mahmud, general secretary of the press club said that Rozina Islam’s courageous journalism will remain a source of inspiration for investigative journalists.