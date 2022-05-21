Never afraid of writing against corruption: Rozina Islam

Rozina Islam, an international award winning journalist and a special correspondent at Prothom Alo has said that she has never compromised with injustice in her journalism career.

She said that she is never afraid of writing against corruption. For death is imminent, one day or another.

Rozina Islam said this at a view exchange titled ‘Obstacles of investigative journalism and the way out’, held in London on Thursday. The programme was organised by London Bangla Press Club.