New Caledonia rejects independence from France

The French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia narrowly rejected independence in a referendum on Sunday, the archipelago's high commission said after a partial count of the votes.

The vote rejecting a breakaway from France after almost 170 years fell to 53.3 percent, according to 70 percent of ballots counted, down from 56.7 percent in a previous referendum two years ago, it said.

Turnout was much higher than last time, reflecting enthusiasm of voters who had formed long queues to cast their ballots.