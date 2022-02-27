New CEC Habibul Awal, other commissioners sworn in

The four other commissioners are retired district and sessions judge Begum Rashida Sultana, retired Brig Gen Ahsan Habib, former senior secretary Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman.
The search committee constituted to form the EC handed over the names of 10 persons to president Abdul Hamid on Thursday. The president is vested with the responsibility of forming the EC.
The constitution, however, states that the president would work as per consultation of the prime minister in everything except appointing the prime minister and chief justice.
The EC has been formed under a law for the first time. The parliament passed ‘CEC and EC Appointment Bill 2022’ on 27 January.
A six-member search committee for recommending names to the president was formed on 5 February as the tenure of the election commission led by Nurul Huda expired on 14 February.
The search committee, headed by Appellate Division judge, Justice Obaidul Hassan, held seven meetings among themselves and organised four more meetings with civil society members.
The committee urged the political parties and individuals to recommend names for the EC. On 14 February, the cabinet division published a list of 322 individuals proposed by different political parties, organisations and individuals.
Some more names were proposed by the civil society members. Some opposition political parties including BNP, CPB, BASAD, Biplobi Workers Party, LDP, Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Bangladesh Muslim League and some others parties did not suggest any names.