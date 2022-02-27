New CEC Habibul Awal, other commissioners sworn in

The newly-appointed chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and four other election commissioners (ECs) were sworn in on Sunday.

The chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath at a ceremony at 4:30pm at the Judge's Lounge of the Supreme Court.

President M Abdul Hamid appointed Habibul Awal, former senior secretary of the defense ministry, as the 13th CEC and other commissioners for the next five years, said a gazette notification of the cabinet division on Saturday.