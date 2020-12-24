New coronavirus strain found in Bangladesh: BCSIR

Unveiling the whole genome sequence of coronavirus in Bangladesh, scientists say another new powerful form of the virus has been found. The newly found variant has similarities with that found in the UK recently. It is unknown at this time what will be the impact of this new variant of the virus.

A research team from the Genomic Research Laboratory of the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) said this on Thursday. Researchers say that coronavirus contains a total of 28 proteins. One of these is the spike protein, through which the virus mainly attacks the carrier. This spike protein contains 1,274 amino acids. Of these, the amino acid number 'D614G' was already active in Bangladesh.

The other two new active amino acids are P681R and D1118R. So far, complete gene design of 483 coronaviruses has been revealed in Bangladesh.

Genomic Research Laboratory chief scientific officer Selim Khan said the two new varieties were found in 16 places in five countries, including Bangladesh. This is also quite unique.

"The second wave of coronavirus is going on all over the world," he said, “Now winter has begun. We don't know yet how powerful this type will be.”

Asked about the current condition of coronavirus in the country and how strong it is, Selim Khan said, the coronavirus changes very quickly.

“It is transforming further. It is difficult to say whether its character will be strong or not in the future. Research has to continue to uncover the full life cycle of coronavirus,” he added.