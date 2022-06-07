Newspaper industry faces big crisis, burden of tax must be reduced

Almost every industrial sector of the country received government incentives during the corona pandemic period. The only sector that was left out is the newspaper industry.

Because of corona outbreak the readership of newspaper has decreased already. Revenue generated from advertisements has dropped as well. Meanwhile, a war broke out between Ukraine and Russia.

As a result, the price of newsprint, the main raw material of newspaper, has soared abnormally. Within just a year, newsprint prices have escalated to USD 1,050 from USD 570 per tonne.