Sea beach lifeguard service to close: What it means for tourist safety

The private organisation Sea-Safe Lifeguard, which is saving the lives of tourists at Cox's Bazar sea beach, is shutting down its services from 30 September due to a fund crisis.

As a result, the risk for tourists bathing in the sea will increase from 1 October. And there will be no initiative to rescue tourists swept away by the current. Additionally, 35 people, including 27 lifeguards, will lose their jobs.

The international (UK) organisation “Royal National Lifeboat Institution” (RNLI) has been funding the Sea-Safe Lifeguard service on the beach since 2012.

In the last 12 years, 27 lifeguard staff have rescued at least 807 tourists from being swept away by the current on the five-kilometre stretch from Kolatoli to Laboni Point.

During the same time, bodies of 65 people who were swept away by tidal channels or currents were recovered.

Speaking about this, the supervisor of Sea-Safe Lifeguard, Sifat Saifullah, said that five people were rescued and their lives were saved on Monday and Tuesday when they were swept away at the Sugandha and Laboni Points of the beach.