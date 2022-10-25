Twenty four Bangladeshi female migrants rescued

A total of 24 Bangladeshi women, who remained captive illegally by a Saudi recruiting agency, have been rescued in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently.

At the initiative of the Bangladeshi embassy and with the help of Saudi law enforcers, the women were rescued from Arar city, 1,100 kilometre (km) away from the Saudi capital city Riyadh, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Receiving information over the confinement of the women, the ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Javed Patwary asked the labour welfare wing of the embassy to take necessary steps to rescue them without delay.