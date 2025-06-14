All preparations taken to ensure security during polls: Home adviser
Home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said all preparations of the law enforcement agencies required to ensure security during the polls have already been taken.
"We have already taken all preparations necessary to ensure security during the elections," he said while replying to a question after visiting the RAB-1 headquarters in the capital's Uttara area.
Replying to another question, the home adviser said that the law and order in the country has improved in the last 11 months.
The home adviser called upon the journalists not to publish or broadcast partial news which may create scope to twist it from outside of the country.