UNICEF warned interim government about measles

UNICEF has placed immunisation at the core of its work since the international launch of the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI) in 1974, ensuring that every child, regardless of location, has access to life-saving vaccines. In Bangladesh, UNICEF has been providing extensive technical support to government since inception of EPI in Bangladesh in 1979.

UNICEF works with governments worldwide to ensure every child receives life-saving vaccines by combining global procurement strength, technical expertise, and community engagement. In Bangladesh, this partnership has led to major successes, including polio eradication, new vaccine introduction, and consistently high immunisation coverage. UNICEF support enabled Bangladesh to increase full immunisation coverage from 2 per cent in 1980 to 82 per cent in 2023.

In Bangladesh, UNICEF has supported major public health achievements, including polio eradication, elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus, control of Hepatitis B, and the introduction of new vaccines such as HPV and TCV. UNICEF also promotes integrated, multi-sectoral approaches, leveraging education systems for school-based delivery, and linking immunisation with nutrition, WASH, and community platforms. In a nutshell, Bangladesh’s success comes from a combination of strong government leadership, data-driven strategies, community trust, and coordinated support from partner like UNICEF—allowing rapid scale-up of mass immunisation to protect every child.