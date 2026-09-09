Bangladesh

2 army personnel killed, 1 injured in accident during field firing exercise in Hathazari

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Logo of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).Photo: Collected

Two soldiers of the Bangladesh Army have been killed in an accident during a field firing exercise in Hathazari, Chattogram.

An officer has been seriously injured in the incident.

The event occurred today, Wednesday, as informed by the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

The injured officer is being transported to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka by helicopter, according to the statement.

The ISPR press release stated, "During a firing exercise today at the Hathazari field firing range in Chattogram, an accident occurred while shelling from a tank, resulting in the deaths of 2 soldiers of the Bangladesh Army and serious injuries to 1 officer."

The statement also mentioned that necessary actions are being taken to investigate the cause of the accident.

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