2 army personnel killed, 1 injured in accident during field firing exercise in Hathazari
Two soldiers of the Bangladesh Army have been killed in an accident during a field firing exercise in Hathazari, Chattogram.
An officer has been seriously injured in the incident.
The event occurred today, Wednesday, as informed by the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.
The injured officer is being transported to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka by helicopter, according to the statement.
The ISPR press release stated, "During a firing exercise today at the Hathazari field firing range in Chattogram, an accident occurred while shelling from a tank, resulting in the deaths of 2 soldiers of the Bangladesh Army and serious injuries to 1 officer."
The statement also mentioned that necessary actions are being taken to investigate the cause of the accident.