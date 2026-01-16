Tarique Rahman holds virtual meeting with US trade delegate
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman held a virtual meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, discussing bilateral trade issues between Bangladesh and the United States (US) on Friday morning.
Tarique Rahman joined the meeting around 9.00 am [local time] from his Gulshan residence here, BNP chairman’s press secretary Saleh Shibly confirmed.
During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on mutual tariff rates, bilateral trade and explored prospects for future economic cooperation.
The meeting was also attended by assistant US trade representative for south and central Asia Brendan Lynch, USTR director for South Asia Emily Ashby and BNP joint secretary general (international relations) and adviser to the BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, Humayun Kabir.