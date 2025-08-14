ACC to sue Sajeeb Wazed for amassing illegal wealth
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is filing a case against Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed (Joy) on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth nearly Tk 600 million and money laundering.
Sajeeb Wazed was the adviser to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Information and Communication Technology.
On Thursday, ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain disclosed this information at the commission’s head office in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.
According to the ACC investigation, Sajeeb Wazed possesses immovable assets worth Tk 543,920,978 and movable assets worth Tk 67,884,891. Including expenditures, his total assets amount to Tk 611,805,869. In contrast, his acceptable income was found to be only Tk 13,208,542. This leaves Tk 601,473,970 as unexplained wealth.
The allegation states that, during his tenure, Sajeeb Wazed used his position and acquired these assets through dishonest means. By using hundi or other channels for money laundering, he spent Tk 540,432,258 on purchasing two houses and making investments in the United States. In addition, the ACC found suspicious transactions totaling Tk 575,054,315, including transactions worth Tk 34,622,057 through two bank accounts in his own name.