ACC to sue Sajeeb Wazed for amassing illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is filing a case against Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed (Joy) on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth nearly Tk 600 million and money laundering.

Sajeeb Wazed was the adviser to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Information and Communication Technology.

On Thursday, ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain disclosed this information at the commission’s head office in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.