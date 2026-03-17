Concerns remain over religious freedom in Bangladesh: USCIRF report

Bangladesh’s interim government has made progress in carrying out reforms aimed at ensuring political stability after the July mass uprising. However, concerns over political tensions and religious freedom persist, with several troubling incidents reported in 2025.

These issues were highlighted in a report published on Monday by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

The report also addressed restrictions faced by Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar, and included observations from a USCIRF delegation that visited Bangladesh last year.