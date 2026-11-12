Bangladesh-India consular dialogue in Dhaka postponed

The fifth consular dialogue between Bangladesh and India, scheduled to take place in Dhaka, has been postponed. A senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the development.

The two-day dialogue was scheduled for 17 and 18 November in Dhaka.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and New Delhi told this correspondent that India requested a postponement through a diplomatic note last week, citing scheduling difficulties.

Several diplomatic sources in Dhaka, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the dialogue had been planned with the consent of both sides.

However, following the postponement, there is little likelihood of the meeting taking place this year.