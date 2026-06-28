4 more suspected measles deaths recorded; fatalities reach 712
Four more children have died with symptoms consistent with measles in 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, bringing Bangladesh’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 712.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified the latest deaths as suspected measles fatalities.
With the latest update, the number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 619, while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remained unchanged at 93, it said.
A total of 941 new suspected measles cases were reported during the 24-hour period, bringing the cumulative number of suspected cases nationwide to 99,207.
Meanwhile, 116 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 11,710.
Since 10 April, a total of 82,844 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country, of whom 79,152 have recovered, according to DGHS data.