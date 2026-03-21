LNG imports disrupted, electricity and energy at risk

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has repeatedly targeted energy infrastructure, disrupting global energy supplies and driving prices higher. For import-dependent countries, this raises the prospect of a severe crisis. In Bangladesh, over 70 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports originate from Qatar, where production could remain halted for an extended period. This threatens the country’s gas supply, and by extension, its electricity and broader energy sector.

Energy sector experts emphasise that natural gas is a primary fuel source for electricity generation, industry, and household consumption. Approximately 35 per cent of Bangladesh’s gas demand is met by imported LNG. Any reduction in imports would decrease supply across all sectors, hinder production in export-oriented industries. The situation may potentially exacerbate power outages during the forthcoming summer due to reduced electricity generation.

According to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, daily gas demand stands at 3.8 billion cubic feet, of which 2.65 to 2.7 billion cubic feet is currently supplied. LNG accounts for 900–950 million cubic feet.