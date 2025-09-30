Yunus makes seven proposals for resolution of Rohingya crisis

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has made a seven-point proposal towards a sustainable resolution of the Rohingya crisis.

He made the proposals at the opening session of the High-Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Eight years since the genocide began, the plight of the Rohingya continues and initiatives to end the crisis are lacking, Yunus said adding international funding faces alarming shortfalls.

He said, "The Rohingya crisis originated in Myanmar so its solution lies there. The international community must put effective pressure on Myanmar and the Arakan Army to immediately stop persecution of the Rohingya, and start working for their expeditious repatriation to Rakhine. It is the only solution of the crisis. It should not be held hostage to broader reforms in Myanmar."

"As funding declines, the only peaceful option is to begin their repatriation. This will entail far fewer resources than continuing their international protection. The Rohingya have consistently pronounced their desire to go back home. As an immediate step, those who recently crossed into Bangladesh escaping conflict must be allowed to repatriate."