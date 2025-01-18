Medical board formed with specialists for Khaleda Zia
A medical board has been formed with specialist physicians to oversee the treatment of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia in the United Kingdom.
She is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in London. The medical board, which was formed on Friday, comprises specialists in heart, kidney, arthritis, liver, and diabetes ailments.
Multiple sources close to Tarique Rahman’s family confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying the board is reviewing Khaleda Zia’s health condition and will determine the course of treatment accordingly.
After being admitted to The London Clinic on 8 January, the former prime minister has been under the care of Professor Patrick Kennedy.
When asked about her health updates outside the London Clinic on Friday evening, her son and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman sought prayers from the people of Bangladesh for his mother’s recovery.
Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from various health complications.