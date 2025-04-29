No arrests or harassment immediately after case filing: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has said that the police have been instructed not to arrest or harass innocent people immediately after a case is filed.

“No one can be arrested just because a case has been filed. We will only arrest individuals who are found guilty through investigation,” he said.

The police chief made the statement at a press conference held in the capital’s Foreign Service Academy Monday afternoon.

The event was organised ahead of Police Week, which begins Tuesday with a three-day programme at Rajarbagh, Dhaka.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, members of the police press wing, and officials from various ranks were present at the briefing.

Also addressing the issue of misuse of legal provisions, Professor Asif Nazrul, Law Adviser to the government, said on Sunday that a growing number of harassing and malicious cases are being filed — often as tools to grab land, take over businesses, or intimidate individuals.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Legal Aid Day, he noted, “There is no legal bar to filing a case, but many of these cases are unfortunate and regrettable. The Ministry of Home Affairs has repeatedly instructed that no arrests should be made where complaints lack substance, and courts are also trying to ensure legal protection accordingly.”