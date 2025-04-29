No arrests or harassment immediately after case filing: IGP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has said that the police have been instructed not to arrest or harass innocent people immediately after a case is filed.
“No one can be arrested just because a case has been filed. We will only arrest individuals who are found guilty through investigation,” he said.
The police chief made the statement at a press conference held in the capital’s Foreign Service Academy Monday afternoon.
The event was organised ahead of Police Week, which begins Tuesday with a three-day programme at Rajarbagh, Dhaka.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, members of the police press wing, and officials from various ranks were present at the briefing.
Also addressing the issue of misuse of legal provisions, Professor Asif Nazrul, Law Adviser to the government, said on Sunday that a growing number of harassing and malicious cases are being filed — often as tools to grab land, take over businesses, or intimidate individuals.
Speaking at the inauguration of National Legal Aid Day, he noted, “There is no legal bar to filing a case, but many of these cases are unfortunate and regrettable. The Ministry of Home Affairs has repeatedly instructed that no arrests should be made where complaints lack substance, and courts are also trying to ensure legal protection accordingly.”
Framing Innocents to Harass
Responding to a question at the press conference, the IGP acknowledged that innocent people are sometimes included as accused in real cases. “The case itself may be genuine, but we cannot restrict the number of accused — that's a limitation in the existing legal framework,” he explained.
Referring to cases filed after 5 August, the IGP said, “In some instances, the actual crime was committed by five or 10 individuals, but cases were filed naming 300 people to extort money or harass them. We saw such a case as recently as yesterday.”
He also addressed allegations of police complicity in such harassment. “With rising literacy, complainants now often write the case details themselves. When a written complaint is submitted by a ‘plaintiff’ in legal terms — the police are legally bound to accept it. We are not authorised to determine its veracity at that point. Our duty is to register the complaint and then investigate,” he said.
How Will the Innocent Be Released?
Responding to a question about the process for releasing innocent individuals accused in cases, IGP Baharul Alam said, “If a case is found to be false, a complaint can be lodged against the plaintiff in court. However, this action can only be taken after the investigation is completed. Most investigations are still ongoing.”
Referring to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) cases, the IGP added, “Although no charge sheet has yet been filed in the case of death, charge sheets have been filed in two cases involving injuries.”
The police chief stressed that investigations must not be rushed. “If you rush to complete an investigation within a month, justice cannot be ensured. You need to be patient,” he said.
He assured that individuals falsely accused would not face harassment in their daily lives. “Investigators have been instructed not to harass or arrest innocent persons.”
Highlighting another dimension of harassment, the IGP said, “Sometimes plaintiffs demand various favours by promising to remove someone’s name from a case. Many accused, without fully understanding the legal process, approach the plaintiff, who then claims in an affidavit that the name was mistakenly included. Through this tactic, some plaintiffs are extracting financial or other benefits.”
He clarified that such affidavits or statements have no bearing on the investigation. “No matter what the plaintiff claims, it does not affect the course of the investigation until the investigation report is submitted to the court. We cannot offer protection in such cases,” he said, urging people not to be deceived or extorted in this manner.
Baharul Alam advised those wrongly accused to seek help directly from the police. “If you are facing trouble, come to us. Inform us that you are not involved, and that you should not be harassed or arrested. In such cases, I personally intervene and instruct the concerned police station,” he said.
Tone of Regret over Stalled Police Reforms
When asked about the current status of police reforms, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam spoke with noticeable regret. “We were very hopeful that the Police Reform Commission would put forward recommendations of public importance concerning the police,” he said.
The IGP explained that the police had submitted their own proposals to the commission, including the formation of an independent police commission to ensure autonomy from direct control by the executive branch. “The commission agreed with us in principle,” he said, “but they did not include any specific details or structural recommendations in their final report. The implementation of their suggestions, they said, will be left to the Ministry of Home Affairs.”
Emphasising a key concern, he added, “One of our main demands was the operational independence of police work, so that we are not subjected to undue pressure. We are still waiting for that to be addressed. Many say that if reforms don’t happen under this government, they may never happen. We are doing our utmost to seize this opportunity.”
At the press conference, the IGP was also asked how the police can avoid being used as a political tool in the future, especially under an elected government. In response, he said, “Ultimately, the country will be governed by political leaders. They are, of course, the most intelligent. We trust their leadership.”
