HC justice Khizir Hayat removed
President Mohammed Shahabuddin removed Thursday High Court division justice Khizir Hayat.
The president made the decision as per Article 96 (6) of the constitution.
The Law and Justice Division of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs ministry issued a gazette notification regarding the removal.
The gazette notification, signed by secretary Sheikh Abu Taher at the order of the president, said the president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, as per Article 96 (6) of the constitution removed Supreme Court’s High Court Division justice Khizir Hayat, effective from 18 March.