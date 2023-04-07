3 suspected arms suppliers to ARSA held in Cox’s Bazar

Members of rapid action battalion (RAB) detained three alleged arms suppliers to members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Thursday, UNB reports.

The detainees are Moktar Ahmed, 52, Abdur Rahim, 40 and Md Enamul Haque, 38. They are residents of Maheshkhali and Chakaria upazilas.

“Tipped off, a team of RAB conducted a drive in the Boro Bheula Lal Bridge area this morning and detained them,” said Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Islam Sumon, commanding officer of RAB-15.