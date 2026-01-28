50th BCS: Writ petition seeks suspension of preliminary exam

The filing of the writ was confirmed by the petitioners’ lawyer, Nazmus Sakib.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “The writ will be placed for hearing shortly before a High Court bench comprising justice Rajik-al-Jalil and justice Md Anwarul Islam.”

Earlier, on 20 January, Enamul Haque and a group of job seekers had submitted a memorandum to the chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC), demanding that all examinations scheduled during the election period be postponed to facilitate referendum campaigning.

After receiving no response, the four candidates filed the writ petition today.