Govt calls for nationwide prayers for Khaleda Zia Friday
The interim government has called for special prayers across the country seeking speedy recovery of three-time former prime minister, wife of former president Ziaur Rahman, and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
The government urged all mosques across the country to hold special dua after Jummah prayers tomorrow, Friday, said the chief adviser's press wing this morning, Friday.
In addition, temples, churches, pagodas and all other places of worship have been requested to hold prayers according to their respective religious traditions and practices.
The government also urged the people from all walks of life to pray from their respective places for Begum Khaleda Zia’s early recovery.