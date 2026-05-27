Severe traffic congestion near Jamuna Bridge, vehicles crawling along a 25km stretch

Due to the traffic jam, female passengers are facing even greater hardship. They are obliged to go to nearby houses along the highway to use restrooms.

According to sources at the Jamuna Bridge Authority, the congestion has been caused by excessive traffic pressure. Under normal circumstances, around 17,000 to 18,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily. However, since the Eid holidays began, traffic volume has increased to more than three times that number.

According to toll plaza sources, to ease the traffic congestion, northbound vehicles were allowed to cross the bridge using both lanes in two phases for a total of nearly three hours and forty-five minutes. From 4:35 am to 6:40 am, both lanes were used for northbound traffic for 2 hours and 5 minutes, and again from 12:10 am to 1:50 am for 1 hour and 40 minutes. This reduced the pressure somewhat, but traffic later began building up again. As a result, from 11 am onward, northbound vehicles were once again allowed to use both lanes.