Bangladesh reports five Covid deaths, 614 cases in 24 hrs  

The number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 2,018,829 on Tuesday as 614 more cases were reported, after testing 4,825 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, five patients died of Covid-19. As of Tuesday, the death toll stands at 29,345, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).