Bangladesh reports five Covid deaths, 614 cases in 24 hrs  

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 12.73 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.61 per cent.
The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 283 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,961,260.
Among the deceased, three were men and two women. Of them, two were from Dhaka division while one each from Chattogram, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.