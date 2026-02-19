Why interim govt was so restless in agreements with US: Anu Muhammad

Economist and lecturer Anu Muhammad has raised the question as to why the interim government was so restless in signing trade agreements with the United States.

He said, “By concluding these agreements in this manner, they (the interim government) have tied Bangladesh’s hands and feet. They could have easily said, the elected government is coming, you will be able to negotiate with the elected government.”

Regarding this, Anu Muhammad further said, “Their (interim government’s) enthusiasm has been extremely high since the budget period.”

Anu Muhammad, former economics professor at Jahangirnagar University, made these remarks at a discussion titled “Bilateral Free Trade Agreements and Bangladesh’s Gains and Losses” organised by Bangladesh LDC Graduation Watch at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club, Dhaka on Thursday.