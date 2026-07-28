2 students assaulted by Ammar and Shibir arrested, justice over ‘mob’ demanded

Police have arrested two of the three students who were allegedly assaulted by leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir, including Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU) General Secretary Salahuddin Ammar, at Rajshahi University. Police showed them arrested in a case relating to the "terrorist activities" of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Meanwhile, several student organisations on campus have described the assaults on students at the Proctor's Office and the Central Library as "mob violence" and have demanded justice.

The two arrested students are Md Anas and Mahmudul Hasan, both from the 2017–18 academic session of the Department of History. Police from Motihar police station arrested them on Monday night.