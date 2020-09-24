No dengue case recorded in 24hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
1477 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
No new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

Four dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals, according to the DGHS handout.

Since January, 449 people have been diagnosed with dengue. Among them, 444 have recovered, the DGHS said.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

