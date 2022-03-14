No harmful elements in Napa syrup: Drug administration

Mohammad Yusuf said the reason behind the death of two children will be known after getting the viscera report. Eight samples were collected from the pharmacy, which sold the medicinal syrup that is thought to be responsible for death of two children.
Besides, Napa syrups of two more batches were collected from Beximco pharmaceutical. No harmful elements have been detected in these three batches of syrups.
However, the directorate was not able to test the bottle of syrup that was swallowed by the two children who died later, Mohammad Yusuf added.
Earlier on Saturday, the administration directed all of its wings across the country to collect the samples of Napa syrups.