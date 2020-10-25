As many people have become reluctant to wear face masks despite the prevalence of COVID-19, the government has decided not to provide its services to those not wearing masks, reports UNB.

“Instructions have been given at all-levels, to all of our institutions—social, organisational or formal institutions—that no mask, no service. Masks must be used in all institutions, haats, markets, shopping malls, schools, and social and religious gatherings. We’ve made it compulsory,” cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.

He was briefing journalists after the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.