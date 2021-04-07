No meetings, rallies at mosques: Religious affairs ministry

No meetings and rallies can be organised before and after prayers at mosques and other prayer houses to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to the religious affairs ministry.

In this regard, the ministry on Wednesday issued a circular.

According to the circular, in the wake of spike of coronavirus across the country, the religious affairs ministry has made a request to discourage gatherings before and after prayers at mosques and other prayer houses.

Earlier, the ministry issued a 10-point directive for saying prayers at mosques.