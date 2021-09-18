No more caretaker govt in Bangladesh: Minister

Speaking at a function to distribute relief materials among Covid-affected people at Madhupur municipality auditorium, the minister also said BNP has to get elected by people by joining the national election if it wants to return to power. “Nothing like caretaker government or neutral government will be formed anymore in the country.”
Razzaque, also an Awami League presidium member, said BNP is sacred of participating in the next national election as the party has got isolated from people.
"BNP is now making various evil efforts to come to power through the back door without taking part in election," he alleged.
The minister said the way prime minister Sheikh Hasina stood by the poor, helpless and the destitute with food aid during the coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented in the world.
“The prime minister has given various assistances, including rice at Tk 20 under GR and at Tk 30 under OMS programme, to the helpless people of all classes and professions. As a result, there’s no food shortage in the country, even during the Corona period,” Razzaque said.
Besides, he said, the prime minister has also been arranging food and shelter for over a million Rohingyas came to Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Later, the minister distributed relief materials as the prime minister’s gift among the poor and helpless people.